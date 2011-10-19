(Updates to close)
TAIPEI, Oct 19 Taiwan stocks ended flat on
Wednesday, with gains in defensive sectors such as rubber
, department stores and plastics
offsetting falls in some of Apple's suppliers on
concerns over environmental issues at their China factories.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.08 percent or 6.1
points to 7,353.37, after losing 1.36 percent in the previous
session.
Shares of Apple's supply chain were pressured by media
reports that Chinese environmental organisations had named 27
companies with pollution issues at China facilities.
Touch panel maker TPK Holding ended down by the
daily limit of 6.9 percent, while notebook casing supplier
Catcher was limit-down for a third consecutive session
after saying it was ordered to close a China plant due to
pollution.
The semiconductor sub-index ended flat, showing
little reaction after Intel Corp forecast
fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street's expectations.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading
T$2.744 billion.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)