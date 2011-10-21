TAIPEI, Oct 21 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.14 percent on Friday, lifted by financial shares , with Fubon Financial Holding climbing 1.09 percent after the company said it plans to spend $18.10 million to take its full entitlement in a rights issue by China's Xiamen Bank.

Electronics shares were flat, with camera module maker Largan Precision limit-down after the company became the latest tech firm to gave a conservative outlook for the fourth quarter.

The main TAIEX index rose 10.19 points to 7,254.51, after opening up 0.39 percent. Financials rose 1.0 percent

The Taiwan dollar eased 0.21 percent to T$30.332.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, reducing their total buying to T$6.743 billion this month.

