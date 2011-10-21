TAIPEI, Oct 21 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.14
percent on Friday, lifted by financial shares , with
Fubon Financial Holding climbing 1.09 percent after
the company said it plans to spend $18.10 million to take its
full entitlement in a rights issue by China's Xiamen Bank.
Electronics shares were flat, with camera module
maker Largan Precision limit-down after the company
became the latest tech firm to gave a conservative outlook for
the fourth quarter.
The main TAIEX index rose 10.19 points to 7,254.51,
after opening up 0.39 percent. Financials rose 1.0 percent
The Taiwan dollar eased 0.21 percent to T$30.332.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, reducing
their total buying to T$6.743 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)