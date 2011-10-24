TAIPEI, Oct 24 Taiwan stocks opened 1.35 percent
higher on Monday, buoyed by a strong Wall Street performance at
the end of last week, with computer maker Acer Inc
turning positive after reporting a worse-than-expected unaudited
third-quarter loss.
The main TAIEX index opened at 7,352.43. Acer opened
down 0.28 percent after Friday's announcement
but turned positive in early trade.
The Taiwan dollar was slightly higher at T$30.225.
Foreign investors were net sellers of Taiwan stocks on
Friday, capping their total buying at T$4.78 billion this month.
They have been net sellers for the past four
sessions. .
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)