TAIPEI, Oct 24 Taiwan stocks opened 1.35 percent higher on Monday, buoyed by a strong Wall Street performance at the end of last week, with computer maker Acer Inc turning positive after reporting a worse-than-expected unaudited third-quarter loss.

The main TAIEX index opened at 7,352.43. Acer opened down 0.28 percent after Friday's announcement but turned positive in early trade.

The Taiwan dollar was slightly higher at T$30.225.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Taiwan stocks on Friday, capping their total buying at T$4.78 billion this month. They have been net sellers for the past four sessions. .

