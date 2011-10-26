TAIPEI, Oct 26 Taiwan stocks fell 0.71 percent on Wednesday, with AU Optronics tumbling 4.35 percent after posting a worse-than-expected loss in the third quarter and giving a gloomy outlook.

The main TAIEX index fell 53.44 points to 7,437.77, after ending up 0.28 percent in the previous session.

Electronics shares slipped 0.79 percent, though smartphone HTC rose 0.59 percent. Financial shares dropped 1.37 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down 0.18 percent to trade at T$30.180.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$24.366 billion this month.

