TAIPEI, Oct 27 Taiwan stocks closed up 0.39 percent on Thursday, with Apple casing supplier Catcher Technology bouncing after it said it saw progress on reopening a plant in China that had been ordered to close over pollution concerns.

Chip maker UMC advanced 3.12 percent after reporting a better-than-expected third quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Catcher closed up 5.71 percent, recovering some ground from a 21 percent dip last week after it said the plant could fully reopen as early as next month.

The main TAIEX index closed up 29.39 points to 7,565.21, after ending up 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$30.113.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$24.856 billion this month.

