TAIPEI, Oct 31 Taiwan stocks edged up 0.28
percent on Monday, but Asustek slipped 0.92 percent
after saying it expected to give more conservative
fourth-quarter guidance on Monday to reflect the impact from the
flooding in Thailand.
Acer also fell, down 0.28 percent after saying it
expects fourth quarter sales to fall as much as 10 percent from
the previous three months due to the impact of the floods on
component supplies.
The main TAIEX index rose 21.74 points to 7,637.48,
after ending up 0.67 percent in the previous session.
Car makers and financial shares were among
the top gainers, up 1.43 percent and 1.12 percent respectively.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.848.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their
total buying to T$50.988 billion this month, likely to be the
first monthly net-buying in five months.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)