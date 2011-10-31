TAIPEI, Oct 31 Taiwan stocks edged up 0.28 percent on Monday, but Asustek slipped 0.92 percent after saying it expected to give more conservative fourth-quarter guidance on Monday to reflect the impact from the flooding in Thailand.

Acer also fell, down 0.28 percent after saying it expects fourth quarter sales to fall as much as 10 percent from the previous three months due to the impact of the floods on component supplies.

The main TAIEX index rose 21.74 points to 7,637.48, after ending up 0.67 percent in the previous session.

Car makers and financial shares were among the top gainers, up 1.43 percent and 1.12 percent respectively.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$29.848.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$50.988 billion this month, likely to be the first monthly net-buying in five months.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)