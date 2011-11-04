TAIPEI, Nov 4 Taiwan stocks closed up 1.92 percent on Friday, joining regional bourses in a rebound on hopes that Greece will abandon a proposed referendum over a euro-zone bailout, with LCD makers and financials among the biggest gainers.

The main TAIEX index rose 142.92 points to 7,603.23, after opening up 1.63 percent.

The financial sub-index rose 2.61 percent, with Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd climbing 4.38 percent. Taiwan's top credit card issuer said it planned to raise $300 million for its first venture capital fund to invest in Taiwan companies operating in mainland China.

The electronics sub-index advanced 1.71 percent, while the optoelectronics sub-index was up 2.88 percent. Chimei Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp were both limit-up.

The Taiwan dollar was up 0.72 percent at T$30.003.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$9.316 billion this month.

