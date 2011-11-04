TAIPEI, Nov 4 Taiwan stocks closed up 1.92
percent on Friday, joining regional bourses in a rebound on
hopes that Greece will abandon a proposed referendum over a
euro-zone bailout, with LCD makers and financials
among the biggest gainers.
The main TAIEX index rose 142.92 points to 7,603.23,
after opening up 1.63 percent.
The financial sub-index rose 2.61 percent, with
Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd climbing 4.38
percent. Taiwan's top credit card issuer said it planned to
raise $300 million for its first venture capital fund to invest
in Taiwan companies operating in mainland China.
The electronics sub-index advanced 1.71 percent,
while the optoelectronics sub-index was up 2.88 percent.
Chimei Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp
were both limit-up.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.72 percent at T$30.003.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$9.316 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)