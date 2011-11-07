BRIEF-Nanya Technology buys machinery equipment at T$2.86 bln
* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$2.86 billion in total from LAM RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL SARL. SWITZ
TAIPEI, Nov 7 Taiwan stocks rose 0.26 percent on Monday, with smartphone maker HTC higher after posting a jump in October sales from a year earlier.
The main TAIEX index opened up 19.93 points at 7,623.16. Electronics were up 0.23 percent but banks fell 0.43 percent.
HTC gained 1.25 percent, while Apple supplier Catcher Technology slipped 0.87 percent after releasing its October sales.
The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.049 to trade at T$30.074, versus Friday's close of T$30.025 on Friday.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$4.5 billion this month.
