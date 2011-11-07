TAIPEI Nov 7 Taiwan stocks rose 0.24 percent on Monday, beating regional bourse and paced by gains in smartphone maker HTC following its October sales reports and by other tech exporters including Acer .

The main TAIEX index ended up 18.49 points at 7,621.72, extending gains from a 1.92 percent rise in the previous session.

Among the top winning sectors, electronics advanced 0.5 percent and computer and peripherals finished up 1.17 percent. Banks shed 0.63 percent.

HTC jumped 2.03 percent. It said on Friday its October sales rose 36 percent from a year ago. Apple supplier Catcher Technology climbed 2.03 percent after releasing better-than-expected sales in October.

Acer , one of the world's top PC vendors, was up by its 7-percent daily limit.

The Taiwan dollar had weakened to T$30.083 in early afternoon trading, versus Friday's close of T$30.025.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$4.5 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)