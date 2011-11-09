TAIPEI, Nov 9 Taiwan stocks opened up 0.6 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in rebounding and led by UMC Quanta Computer after their October sales data.

The main TAIEX index rose 45.33 points to 7,646.12, recovering from a 0.27 percent loss in previous session.

UMC, the world's No. 2 contract chip maker, and contract laptop PC maker Quanta were both up over 1.5 percent. For details of their October sales, see and .

For a table of all Taiwan corporate results in October, double click on

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.106.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$3.7 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)