TAIPEI, Nov 9 Taiwan stocks opened up 0.6 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in rebounding and led by UMC Quanta Computer after their October sales data.
The main TAIEX index rose 45.33 points to 7,646.12, recovering from a 0.27 percent loss in previous session.
UMC, the world's No. 2 contract chip maker, and contract laptop PC maker Quanta were both up over 1.5 percent. For details of their October sales, see and .
For a table of all Taiwan corporate results in October, double click on
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.106.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$3.7 billion this month.
