TAIPEI, Nov 11 Taiwan stocks rose 0.84 percent on Friday, led by tech heavyweights Hon Hai and TSMC following strong sales results for October.

The main TAIEX index opened up 61.05 points at 7,369.73, recovering from a 3.35 percent slump in the prior session.

Apple supplier Hon Hai gained 3.4 percent after it posted record monthly sales. TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, gained 1.24 percent.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at T$30.204.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$18 billion this month.

