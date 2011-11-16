TAIPEI, Nov 16 Taiwan stocks erased early gains to close down 1.38 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by defensive plays such as glass and ceramics and cement .

The main TAIEX index fell 103.54 points to 7,387.52, after opening up 0.4 percent.

The financials sub-index was among the biggest losers, shedding 2.52 percent.

Electronics shares slipped 0.85 percent, with LCD makers Chimei Innolux Corp down 4.83 percent and AU Optronics Corp off 3.33 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.223.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, capping total selling at T$14.26 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)