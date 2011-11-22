TAIPEI, Nov 22 Taiwan stocks closed down
0.61 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by smartphone maker HTC
Corp, which tumbled 5.81 percent after a U.S.
commission said Apple Inc did not violate patents owned
by its subsidiary S3 Graphics Co.
Taiwan tightened rules on short-selling to prop up the stock
market ahead of a presidential poll, but some fund managers said
on Tuesday that the move would achieve little as foreign
investors remain bearish.
The main TAIEX index ended down 42.61 points at
7,000.03, after opening up 0.31 percent.
Financial shares slipped 0.15 percent. Taiwanese and
Chinese banking regulators are meeting on Tuesday to discuss
ways to build closer ties.
The electronics sub-index shed 1.22 percent, however
LCD maker Chimei Innolux Corp edged up 2.76 percent on
a report that it is a major target of foreign private equity
funds. Rival AU Optronics Corp was also up 2.62
percent.
The Taiwan dollar was weakened by 0.16 percent to
T$30.290.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$42.27 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)