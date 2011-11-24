BRIEF-GrubHub reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.23
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
TAIPEI, Nov 24 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.8 percent but quickly recovered to stand flat in early trading on Thursday, while smartphone maker HTC tumbled by the maximum 7 percent allowed after cutting its fourth-quarter revnue forecast.
The main TAIEX index was unchanged at 6,805.55 in early trading.
The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.105 to trade at T$30.500.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to some T$58 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Policy will see co distributing for any one FY, total annual dividend amount of not less than 30% of consol NPAT excludin items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/LONDON/DUBAI, Feb 8 New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco on its plans for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public share offer, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.