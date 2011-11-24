TAIPEI, Nov 24 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.8 percent but quickly recovered to stand flat in early trading on Thursday, while smartphone maker HTC tumbled by the maximum 7 percent allowed after cutting its fourth-quarter revnue forecast.

The main TAIEX index was unchanged at 6,805.55 in early trading.

The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.105 to trade at T$30.500.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to some T$58 billion this month.

