TAIPEI, Nov 25 Taiwan stocks opened 0.61 percent higher on Friday, led by iron and steel makers, though smartphone maker HTC fell by the 7 percent maximum allowed for a second session after cutting its revenue forecasts.

The main TAIEX index stood 1.1 percent higher at 6,942.29 minutes into trading. HTC fell 7 percent to T$489.50 . China Steel jumped 5 percent after cutting its prices in a bid to stimulate demand.

The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.048 to trade at T$30.490.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$61 billion this month.

