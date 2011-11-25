TAIPEI, Nov 25 Taiwan stocks ended down 1.16 percent on Friday, with smartphone maker HTC falling by the 7 percent daily limit for a second session after cutting its revenue forecasts..

The main TAIEX index fell 79.87 points to 6,784.52, as electronics slid 1.03 percent and financials sank 2.04 percent.

Some bright spots were heavyweights such as China Steel and Acer, closing up 4.1 percent and 6.54 percent, respectively.

These shares, which foreign investors had shorted, were bought back after the government stepped up its efforts to curb shorting.

Market regulator the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said earlier this week it had tightened rules on short-selling to prop up the market, but some fund managers said that the move would achieve little as foreign investors remained bearish.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$61 billion this month.

The Taiwan dollar weakended by T$0.048 to trade at T$30.490.

