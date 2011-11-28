TAIPEI, Nov 28 Taiwan stocks opened 0.88 percent higher on Monday and soon extended gains to over 1.4 percent, though smartphone maker HTC Corp fell for a third session after cutting its profit outlook and withdrawing an appeal over a German patent case.

The main TAIEX index opened at 6,844.3 and was last up 93 points at 6,877.39.

HTC was down 1 percent. It has fallen for three sessions after a surprise cut in its fourth quarter revenue outlook , and took another blow on Friday when a German patent firm said it would move to block HTC sales in Germany .

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.03 to trade at T$30.433.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$70 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)