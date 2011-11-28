TAIPEI, Nov 28 Taiwan stocks opened 0.88
percent higher on Monday and soon extended gains to over 1.4
percent, though smartphone maker HTC Corp fell for a
third session after cutting its profit outlook and withdrawing
an appeal over a German patent case.
The main TAIEX index opened at 6,844.3 and was last
up 93 points at 6,877.39.
HTC was down 1 percent. It has fallen for three sessions
after a surprise cut in its fourth quarter revenue outlook
, and took another blow on Friday when a German
patent firm said it would move to block HTC sales in Germany
.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.03 to trade at
T$30.433.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their
total selling to T$70 billion this month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing)