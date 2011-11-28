TAIPEI, Nov 28 Taiwan stocks closed up 1.68 percent on Monday, although HTC Corp fell for a third session after cutting its profit outlook and withdrawing an appeal over a German patent case.

The main TAIEX index rose 114.26 points to 6,898.78.

HTC shed 3.68 percent. Its CFO Winston Yung said earlier on Monday the company will launch competitive new models early next year.

LCD makers were among the top gainers, jumping 3.29 percent, with AU Optronics and Chimei Innolux both limit-up. Electronics shares advanced 2.14 percent, while financial shares gained 1.46 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was up 0.14 percent to trade at T$30.418.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$70 billion this month.

