TAIPEI, Nov 29 Taiwan stocks rose 0.98
percent on Tuesday, joining a regional rally on eurozone
optimism, with HTC Corp reversing course from three
consecutive sessions of decline to rise 2.44 percent.
The main TAIEX index rose 67.8 points to 6,966.58,
adding to the previous session's 1.68 percent gain.
LCD makers were the top gainers, gaining 1.86
percent. Barclays Capital said restocking is expected to start
in the first quarter of next year, according to media reports.
Electronics shares rose 1.13 percent, while
financial shares advanced 1.31 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.1 percent to T$30.419.
Foreign investors turned net buyers on Monday, picking up
T$1.19 billion.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)