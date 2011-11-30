TAIPEI, Nov 30 Taiwan stocks turned down
after opening up 0.19 percent on Wednesday, with HTC
slipping 0.4 percent even though a U.S. commission said it does
not infringe patented technology owned by FlashPoint Technology.
The main TAIEX index dropped 0.47 percent to
6,955.47 at 0104 GMT, after ending up 1.3 percent in the
previous session.
Electronics shares were down 0.32 percent while
financial shares fell 1.08 percent.
Formosa Petrochemical slipped 1.36 percent on
media reports that its parent company said it sees no sign of
recovery for the industry next year due to China's continued
tightening policy.
TPK Holding rose 0.61 percent. Newspapers reported
that the company said its November and December sales will be
very good due to strong Thanksgiving and Christmas sales.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.389.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, picking up
T$3.044 billion.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)