TAIPEI, Dec 1 Taiwan stocks ended 3.98
percent higher on Thursday, joining a global rally after
concerted action to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks
and a move by China towards an easing policy, with banks
the biggest gainers.
Taiwan's government also said it would step in with measures
to help the economy, including unspecified plans to stabilise
financial markets.
The main TAIEX index rose 274.57 points to 7,178.69.
The financials sub-index rose 6.4 percent. Department stores
and opto-electronics were also among the biggest
gainers.
No sectors declined, though iron and steel was the
weakest gainer, up 0.69 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.231 at T$30.114.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, capping
their total selling at T$61.7 billion this month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)