REFILE-UPDATE 2-Time Warner's profit and revenue top estimates
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
TAIPEI, Dec 7 Taiwan stocks ended up 1.1 percent on Wednesday, though smartphone maker HTC tumbled 6.55 percent after reporting a 30 percent monthly fall in November sales.
The main TAIEX index rose 76.72 points to 7,033.00, after opening up 0.69 percent, with plastics counters being the biggest gainers, up 3.66 percent.
HTC said on Wednesday it has no plans for now to change its fourth-quarter sales guidance, amid analyst concerns that its sales decline may not moderate from the November drop.
Its shares dipped as much as 6.88 percent during the session.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.18 percent to trade at T$30.172.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$26.5 billion this month.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The Three Degrees, a female vocal group best known for the 1974 smash "When Will I See You Again," has sued Sony Music Entertainment Inc, seeking to recoup decades of royalties it says were withheld by a former manager and his widow.
* new times digital subscribers who sign up for one-year all access subscription will receive free, unlimited access to Spotify premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: