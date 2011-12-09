TAIPEI, Dec 9 Taiwan stocks ended down 1.28 percent on Friday, joining regional peers in declines amid doubts over whether European leaders can deliver a credible solution to the region's debt crisis.

UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, slipped 2.7 percent after it reported a 22.8 percent decline in November sales.

Quanta Computer Inc fell 2.92 percent after it said sales dropped 3.2 percent last month.

The main TAIEX index fell 89.60 points to 6,893.30, after opening down 1.31 percent.

Glass and ceramics makers were the biggest laggards, down 4.2 percent. Financial shares lost 0.88 percent, while electronics shares were off 1.52 percent.

Trading volume is likely to slow in the run up to the year end holidays and Taiwan's presidential election in January, traders said.

The Taiwan dollar was slightly weaker at T$30.224.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, offloading T$1.523 billion.

