TAIPEI, Dec 12 Taiwan stocks rose 1.19
percent on Monday, joining regional bourses in ost eurozone deal
gains, with Hon Hai Precision, TSMC and
other heavyweights higher after announcing their November sales
results.
The main TAIEX index opened up 82.32 points at
6,975.62, recovering from a 1.28 percent slide in the previous
session.
Hon Hai, a major supplier of Apple, jumped 3.14
percent and contract chip maker TSMC gained 1.35 percent,
boosting electronics shares by 1.46 percent.
For sales results of the two companies, please double click
on and.
The Taiwan dollar was down slightly to trade at
T$30.28.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, but remain net
buyers of T$27.4 billion so far this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung)