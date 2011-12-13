TAIPEI, Dec 13 Taiwan stocks opened down
0.95 percent on Tuesday, joining regional bourses in declines as
eurozone worries resurfaced, but smartphone maker HTC
rose over 1 percent.
The main TAIEX index opened down 65.96 points at
6,883.08, giving up the 0.81 percent gain in prior session.
HTC shares rose 1.2 percent. The world's No.4 smartphone
maker will start legal action against Citi's Taiwan unit
alleging it published false information that led to a fall in
HTC's share price, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Tuesday.
The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.069 to trade at
T$30.299.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their
net buying to T$30.16 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)