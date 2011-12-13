BRIEF-Tucows reports continuing strong financial results for Q4 of 2016
TAIPEI, Dec 13 Taiwan stocks fell 0.76 percent on Tuesday, joining China and other regional bourses in declines as worries resurfaced over the euro zone and a Chinese economic slowdown, but smartphone maker HTC ended up 2.65 percent.
The benchmark TAIEX index shed 52.73 points to close at 6,896.31, weighed by automobile and department stores , both of which dropped over 2 percent.
One bright spot was HTC, rising 2.65 percent. The world's No.4 smartphone maker has filed a criminal complaint against Citigroup Inc's Taiwan unit, alleging the bank published false information that led to a fall in HTC's share price.
The Taiwan dollar had weakened slightly to trade at T$30.249.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their net buying to T$30.16 billion this month.
