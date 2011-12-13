TAIPEI, Dec 13 Taiwan stocks fell 0.76 percent on Tuesday, joining China and other regional bourses in declines as worries resurfaced over the euro zone and a Chinese economic slowdown, but smartphone maker HTC ended up 2.65 percent.

The benchmark TAIEX index shed 52.73 points to close at 6,896.31, weighed by automobile and department stores , both of which dropped over 2 percent.

One bright spot was HTC, rising 2.65 percent. The world's No.4 smartphone maker has filed a criminal complaint against Citigroup Inc's Taiwan unit, alleging the bank published false information that led to a fall in HTC's share price.

The Taiwan dollar had weakened slightly to trade at T$30.249.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their net buying to T$30.16 billion this month.

