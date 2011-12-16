TAIPEI, Dec 16 Taiwan stocks closed finished up 0.3 percent on Friday, with Asustek Computer Inc recovering from early losses after a company official said the number of tablets involved in a product recall was only about 300.

Asustek gained 1.7 percent, beating the main TAIEX index , which firmed 20.5 points to 6,785.09.

The sub-index of car makers was the top gainer, rising 1.14 percent. Electronics shares climbed 0.47 percent, while financials edged up 0.23 percent.

A Reuters survey of 11 Taiwan-based investment managers indicated that the TAIEX index could drop as much as 14 percent from current levels if the opposition wins a presidential election in January, or rise by as much as 30 percent if the government of President Ma Ying-jeoh is given another term.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, offloading T$21.62 billion.

