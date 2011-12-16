TAIPEI, Dec 16 Taiwan stocks closed
finished up 0.3 percent on Friday, with Asustek Computer Inc
recovering from early losses after a company official
said the number of tablets involved in a product recall was only
about 300.
Asustek gained 1.7 percent, beating the main TAIEX index
, which firmed 20.5 points to 6,785.09.
The sub-index of car makers was the top gainer,
rising 1.14 percent. Electronics shares climbed 0.47
percent, while financials edged up 0.23 percent.
A Reuters survey of 11 Taiwan-based investment managers
indicated that the TAIEX index could drop as much as 14 percent
from current levels if the opposition wins a presidential
election in January, or rise by as much as 30 percent if the
government of President Ma Ying-jeoh is given another term.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, offloading
T$21.62 billion.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)