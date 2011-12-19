TAIPEI, Dec 19 Taiwan stocks fell soon
after opening flat on Monday, with Apple Inc supplier
Pegatron plunging 6.7 percent after the company said a
small explosion at its Shanghai subsidiary over the weekend had
injured some workers.
By 0102 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.63 percent
to 6,742.06 points.
Banking shares were off 1.49 percent, while
electronics counters slipped 0.42 percent.
HTC Corp rose 0.8 percent after a U.S. trade panel
said it will revisit part of a earlier decision in a an HTC
patent case against Apple.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.370.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, offloading
T$299 million.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)