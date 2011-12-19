TAIPEI, Dec 19 Taiwan stocks fell soon after opening flat on Monday, with Apple Inc supplier Pegatron plunging 6.7 percent after the company said a small explosion at its Shanghai subsidiary over the weekend had injured some workers.

By 0102 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.63 percent to 6,742.06 points.

Banking shares were off 1.49 percent, while electronics counters slipped 0.42 percent.

HTC Corp rose 0.8 percent after a U.S. trade panel said it will revisit part of a earlier decision in a an HTC patent case against Apple.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.370.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, offloading T$299 million.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)