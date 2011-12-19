TAIPEI, Dec 19 Taiwan stocks ended 2.24 percent lower on Monday, joining regional bourses in extending declines after North Korea announced the death of leader Kim Jong-il, raising fears of instability in the region.

Apple Inc supplier Pegatron Corp shed 1.71 percent after reporting a small explosion at a subsidiary's plant in Shanghai over the weekend that it said had injured 61 workers.

The main TAIEX index fell 151.76 points to 6,633.33 points after opening flat.

Property stocks were the biggest losers, tumbling 6.26 percent.

The three candidates in Taiwan's presidential election acknowledged voter concerns over rising property prices in a TV debate on Saturday and hinted at further action, with one candidate announcing a tax on property transactions if elected.

Banking shares fell 4.44 percent, while electronics were down 1.9 percent.

HTC Corp however rose 1.25 percent after a U.S. trade panel said it will revisit part of a earlier decision in a an HTC patent case against Apple.

The Taiwan dollar was slightly weaker at T$30.386.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, offloading T$299 million.

