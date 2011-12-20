TAIPEI, Dec 20 Taiwan stocks opened 0.32 percent higher on Tuesday, with smartphone maker HTC Corp reversing an initial fall to trade up as much as 1 percent after a ruling in a key patent case with Apple Inc

The main TAIEX index was up 40.36 points in early trade at 6,673.69.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.023 to trade at T$30.375.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, capping their total buying at T$19.1 billion this month.

