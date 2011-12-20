TAIPEI, Dec 20 Taiwan stocks opened 0.32
percent higher on Tuesday, with smartphone maker HTC Corp
reversing an initial fall to trade up as much as 1
percent after a ruling in a key patent case with Apple Inc
The main TAIEX index was up 40.36 points in early
trade at 6,673.69.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.023 to trade at
T$30.375.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, capping their
total buying at T$19.1 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)