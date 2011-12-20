TAIPEI, Dec 20 Taiwan stocks closed 0.44
percent higher on Tuesday, with smartphone maker HTC Corp
rising by the maximum allowed in a session day after
it claimed a win in a U.S. patent case brought by arch rival
Apple Inc and announced a share buyback plan.
The main TAIEX index was up 29.31 points to
6,662.64, after opening up 0.32 percent. Electronics shares
climbed 0.93 percent, however banking shares
lost 0.78 percent.
HTC rose 6.97 percent to T$476.
But Yuanta Securities analyst Bonnie Chang said the bounce
could be short-lived, because although the U.S. International
Trade Commission ruled that HTC only infringed one Apple patent,
it imposed a ban on sales of HTC products with that technology.
That may stop phone operators from pulling in inventory of
HTC phones in the first quarter until the company releases new
models with a different technology, according to Chang.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.12 percent to trade at
T$30.363.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, capping their
total buying at T$19.1 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)