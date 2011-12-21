TAIPEI, Dec 21 Taiwan stocks closed up
4.56 percent on Wednesday, the top gainer among regional bourses
after the government said it would authorise a state fund to
step and boost the market after becoming concerned about recent
declines and volatility.
The main TAIEX index rose 303.84 points to end at
6,966.48. It had fallen 25 percent so far this year to Tuesday's
close, but at Wednesday's close trimmed the loss to 22 percent.
The index's market capitalisation has fallen from about $790
billion on the last trading day of 2010 to $608 billion as of
Dec. 16's close, according to stock exchange weekly figures.
The government did not say when the National Financial
Stabilisation Fund would step in, or how much it would invest.
The fund has a maximum size of T$500 billion ($16.6 billion) and
last stepped into the market in late 2008.
Facing elections in January, the government is keen to show
individual investors, who make up a large proportion of players
in the local market and who are also voters, that it has their
interests at heart.
Among individual stocks, smartphone maker HTC Corp
ended up by the maximum daily limit for a second session after a
ruling in a patent case that was less unfavourable than feared
and after announcing a buyback.
Banks were the top gainers, up 6.7 percent. The
government has announced that Chinese banks will be allowed to
take stakes in Taiwanese peers from January.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.32 percent at T$30.256.
Foreign investors, who account for about 30 percent of
trade, were net sellers on Tuesday, capping total buying at
T$16.9 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing)