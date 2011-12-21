TAIPEI, Dec 21 Taiwan stocks closed up 4.56 percent on Wednesday, the top gainer among regional bourses after the government said it would authorise a state fund to step and boost the market after becoming concerned about recent declines and volatility.

The main TAIEX index rose 303.84 points to end at 6,966.48. It had fallen 25 percent so far this year to Tuesday's close, but at Wednesday's close trimmed the loss to 22 percent.

The index's market capitalisation has fallen from about $790 billion on the last trading day of 2010 to $608 billion as of Dec. 16's close, according to stock exchange weekly figures.

The government did not say when the National Financial Stabilisation Fund would step in, or how much it would invest. The fund has a maximum size of T$500 billion ($16.6 billion) and last stepped into the market in late 2008.

Facing elections in January, the government is keen to show individual investors, who make up a large proportion of players in the local market and who are also voters, that it has their interests at heart.

Among individual stocks, smartphone maker HTC Corp ended up by the maximum daily limit for a second session after a ruling in a patent case that was less unfavourable than feared and after announcing a buyback.

Banks were the top gainers, up 6.7 percent. The government has announced that Chinese banks will be allowed to take stakes in Taiwanese peers from January.

The Taiwan dollar was up 0.32 percent at T$30.256.

Foreign investors, who account for about 30 percent of trade, were net sellers on Tuesday, capping total buying at T$16.9 billion this month.

