TAIPEI, Dec 22 Taiwan stocks opened flat
percent on Thursday, though Nanya Technology Corp
jumped 4.11 percent after a report that it was in talks with
Japan's Elpida on a possible tie-up.
Nanya's chairman denied the report.
By 0103 GMT, the main TAIEX index has slipped to
negative territory and was down 0.16 percent at 6,955.45 points,
after closing up 4.56 percent in the previous session.
Banking shares rose 1.37 percent.
Electronics shares fell 0.42 percent. HTC Corp
however climbed 1.96 percent, up for a third session.
It said on Wednesday it has begun testing new phone models that
work around technology cited in a patent lawsuit won by
arch-rival Apple Inc.
The Taiwan dollar was down 0.11 percent to trade at
T$30.319.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$18.9 billion this month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing)