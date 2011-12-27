TAIPEI, Dec 27 Taiwan stocks opened 0.1
percent lower on Tuesday, although LCD panel makers including AU
Optronics gained on optimism that Sony would
increase orders to Taiwan suppliers after it agreed to sell its
stake in LCD venture with Samsung.
The main TAIEX index opened down 7.08 points at
7,085.50, after ending 0.26 percent lower in previous session.
AU Optronics and bigger rival Chimei Innolux both
gained about 2 percent, lifting electronics shares by
0.28 percent.
The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at
T$30.298.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their
total buying to T$23.5 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung)