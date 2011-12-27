TAIPEI, Dec 27 Taiwan stocks opened 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, although LCD panel makers including AU Optronics gained on optimism that Sony would increase orders to Taiwan suppliers after it agreed to sell its stake in LCD venture with Samsung.

The main TAIEX index opened down 7.08 points at 7,085.50, after ending 0.26 percent lower in previous session.

AU Optronics and bigger rival Chimei Innolux both gained about 2 percent, lifting electronics shares by 0.28 percent.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at T$30.298.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$23.5 billion this month.

