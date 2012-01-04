TAIPEI, Jan 4 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.42 percent on Wednesday, with gains in technology and materials counters offsetting a fall in property plays on concern over falling prices.

The main TAIEX index finished up 29.59 points at 7,082.97.

Computer stocks were the top gainers, up 1.55 percent, with the glass and ceramics sub-index up 1.16 percent.

Construction and property stocks were the biggest losers, down 1.3 percent after a newspaper reported that one big developer would cut prices on new property by about 25 percent because of an uncertain market.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at T$30.267 to the U.S. dollar.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$4.18 billion this month.

