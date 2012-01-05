BRIEF-Orange CEO Richard says does not aim to buy Vivendi's Canal Plus
* Orange CEO Stephane Richard says in an interview with BFM Business radio station that does not aim to buy Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus
TAIPEI, Jan 5 Taiwan stocks rose 0.68 percent in their third straight winning session on Thursday, with Nokia supplier Compal Communications limit up on a media report the contract manufacturer could return to profit this year.
The main TAIEX index ended up 47.89 points at 7,130.86, extending the 0.42 percent and 1.46 percent rises in the two prior sessions.
Compal Communications was up by the 7 percent maximum allowed in a session, while electronics shares gained 0.64 percent.
The market's top two gainers were shipping and computer and peripherals, both up over 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$30.269.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, capping their total buying at T$2.8 billion this month.
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)
ZURICH, Feb 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,586 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 predicts another record year on the back of a strong German economy, which will feed into its advertising revenues after its 2016 core profit and revenues beat expectations.