TAIPEI, Jan 5 Taiwan stocks rose 0.68 percent in their third straight winning session on Thursday, with Nokia supplier Compal Communications limit up on a media report the contract manufacturer could return to profit this year.

The main TAIEX index ended up 47.89 points at 7,130.86, extending the 0.42 percent and 1.46 percent rises in the two prior sessions.

Compal Communications was up by the 7 percent maximum allowed in a session, while electronics shares gained 0.64 percent.

The market's top two gainers were shipping and computer and peripherals, both up over 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$30.269.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, capping their total buying at T$2.8 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)