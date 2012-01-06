TAIPEI, Jan 6 Taiwan stocks opened flat on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the presidential vote, with Apple supplier TPK Holdings up on solid growth of its December sales.

The main TAIEX index opened down 1.33 points at 7,129.53, and then quickly slipped into negative territory. It ended up 0.68 percent in prior session.

Touch panel maker TPK jumped 1.8 percent, beating the electronics sub-index's 0.22 percent slide. TPK reported record sales of T$17.759 billion in December on a consolidated basis, marking its fourth straight monthly record, a local newspaper reported.

Financial shares declined 0.49 percent.

The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$30.28.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total buying down to T$2.6 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)