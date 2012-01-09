TAIPEI, Jan 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.24 percent on Monday, with HTC lower after the smartphone maker posted a quarterly result that missed market expectations.

The main TAIEX index opened down 17.42 points at 7,103.09, after sliding 0.15 percent in prior session.

HTC declined 2.5 percent, pulling down electronics shares by 0.42 percent.

Banking shares slipped 0.77 percent.

The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly trade at T$30.30.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$551 million this month.

