TAIPEI, Jan 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.24
percent on Monday, with HTC lower after the smartphone
maker posted a quarterly result that missed market expectations.
The main TAIEX index opened down 17.42 points at
7,103.09, after sliding 0.15 percent in prior session.
HTC declined 2.5 percent, pulling down electronics shares
by 0.42 percent.
Banking shares slipped 0.77 percent.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly trade at
T$30.30.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their
total selling to T$551 million this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)