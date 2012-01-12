TAIPEI, Jan 12 Taiwan stocks turned lower
in cautious trading on Thursday as investors remained sidelined
amid a tight race for the presidential elections on Saturday.
The main TAIEX index opened up 14.17 points at
7,202.38, after ending up 0.13 percent in prior session, but
quickly fell into negative territory.
Leading gains were heavyweights such as smartphone maker HTC
Corp and contract chipmaker Taiwan semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd, up 0.33 percent and 0.26
percent, respectively.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at
T$30.05.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$11.85 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)