TAIPEI, Feb 3 Taiwan stocks opened flat on
Friday as investors turned cautious amid global uncertainties
after four consecutive sessions of rises, with losses in car
makers offsetting gains in transport counters.
Taiwan's stock market will open Saturday Feb 4 to makeup for
a holiday during the Lunar new year last week.
The main TAIEX index rose 6.22 points to 7,658.68,
after ending up 1.37 percent at a five-month closing high.
Financial shares advanced 0.26 percent on optimism
on closer Taiwan-China economic ties.
Electronics shares were flat, with AU Optronics
up 0.88 percent. The world's No.4 LCD maker said on
Thursday it would form a strategic alliance with Japan's
Idemitsu Kosan to develop next-generation flat screen
technology.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.12 percent to trade at
T$29.515.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday and have
picked up T$6.714 billion this month.
