TAIPEI, Feb 7 Taiwan stocks fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by smartphone maker HTC Corp , which forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

The main TAIEX index opened down 7.6 points at 7,680.36, versus a 0.69 percent slide in the previous session.

HTC plunged by its 7 percent daily limit, dragging the electronics sub-index down 0.33 percent.

The financials and automobiles < .TAUI> sub-indexes both gained more than 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was flat T$29.60.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$9.2 billion this month.

