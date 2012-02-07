TAIPEI, Feb 7 Taiwan stocks rose 0.25 percent on Tuesday, the ninth gain in the past 10 sessions, but smartphone maker HTC Corp fell by the maximum allowed after it forecast lower revenue than expected for the first quarter.

The main TAIEX index ended up 19.46 points at 7,707.44.

"There has been quite a rally so far this month, sparking worries it might start losing momentum soon," said Andrew Deng, a vice president of Capital Securities' institutional investor department.

The benchmark index would consolidate at 7,200-8,000 points in near term, he added.

HTC slumped by 7 percent.

The electronics sub-index rose 0.46 percent while financials and automobiles < .TAUI> both gained more than 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to stand at T$29.588.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$9.2 billion this month.

