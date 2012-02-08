TAIPEI, Feb 8 Taiwan stocks rose 0.76
percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in gains, with
HTC rebounding from the previous day's losses, helped
by its announcement of a share buyback of T$300 million ($10
million).
The main TAIEX index opened up 58.94 points at
7,766.38, compared with a 0.25 percent gain in previous session.
HTC opened up 2.53 percent and quickly rose further to 3.9
percent. It was 7 percent limit down on Tuesday after
forecasting much lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue.
It said later on Tuesday that it would buy back
shares.
The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at
T$29.50.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their
total buying to T$15.7 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)