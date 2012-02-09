TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks opened flat on
Thursday, but AU Optronics dropped after the LCD maker
posted a worse-than-expected quarterly loss.
The main TAIEX index was down 6.55 points at
7,863.36 at the opening bell, after hitting a six-month closing
high in the prior session.
AU was down 3 percent, pulling the optoelectronics sub-index
down by 0.9 percent. Electronics shares fell 0.2
percent.
UMC, the world's No.2 contract chip maker, slipped
1 percent. The company posted a quarterly profit that beat
market expectations.
The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.039 to trade at
T$29.569.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$27.1 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)