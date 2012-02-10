TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan stocks rose 0.15
percent on Friday, beating regional bourses, but Apple
supplier Largan Precision shed 6.7 percent after a
media report of a poor quarterly result.
At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index added
11.83 points to 7,922.61. It rose to a six-month closing high
for a second session on Thursdsay.
Largan, a lens supplier for Apple and HTC, had a
quarterly gross margin of less than 40 percent for the first
time and does not expect business to pick up until the second
quarter, the Economic Daily reported.
UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, was up
0.33 percent. Its January sales fell 15.5 percent from a year
earlier.
For a table on Taiwan corporate results in January, double
click on
The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.053 to trade at
T$29.442.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying to T$31.6 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung)