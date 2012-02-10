TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan closed down fell 0.61 percent on Friday, joining declines in regional bourses amid lingering concern over the Greek debt crisis and with Apple Inc supplier Largan Precision Co Ltd down by daily limit after a media report of weaker margins.

The main TAIEX index ended 48.51 points lower at 7,862.27. Property stocks topped gainers, while department stores and electricals were the top losers.

Largan, a lens supplier for Apple and HTC Corp, dropped 6.86 percent. It recorded a quarterly gross margin of less than 40 percent for the first time and said it did not expect business to pick up until the second quarter, the Economic Daily reported.

United Microelectronics Corp, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, slipped 0.66 percent. It said January sales fell 15.5 percent from a year earlier.

For a table on Taiwan corporate results in January, double click on

The Taiwan dollar stood at T$29.496 in early afternoon trading, versus Thursday's close of T$29.495.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$31.6 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)