TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan closed down fell
0.61 percent on Friday, joining declines in regional bourses
amid lingering concern over the Greek debt crisis and with Apple
Inc supplier Largan Precision Co Ltd down by
daily limit after a media report of weaker margins.
The main TAIEX index ended 48.51 points lower at
7,862.27. Property stocks topped gainers, while
department stores and electricals were the top
losers.
Largan, a lens supplier for Apple and HTC Corp,
dropped 6.86 percent. It recorded a quarterly gross margin of
less than 40 percent for the first time and said it did not
expect business to pick up until the second quarter, the
Economic Daily reported.
United Microelectronics Corp, the world's No.2
contract chipmaker, slipped 0.66 percent. It said January sales
fell 15.5 percent from a year earlier.
For a table on Taiwan corporate results in January, double
click on
The Taiwan dollar stood at T$29.496 in early
afternoon trading, versus Thursday's close of T$29.495.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying to T$31.6 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)