TAIPEI, Feb 15 Taiwan stocks rose 1.54 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in gains on optimism over the global economy, with panel makers in the lead and chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp limit-up after concerns over the future of one of its main rivals.

The main TAIEX index ended up 121.16 points at 8,005.24.

The optoelectronics sector was the top gainer, up 3.3 percent and led by panel maker AU Optronics Corp, which gained 4 percent.

Chipmaker Nanya Tech rose 6.8 percent, the maximum allowed in a session, after Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc flagged doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern.. Fellow DRAM chipmaker Powerchip Technology Corp was also limit-up.

The semiconductor index was up 1.66 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.063 to trade at T$29.532.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$26.3 billion this month.

(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)