TAIPEI, Feb 21 Taiwan stocks closed 0.42 percent lower on Tuesday, joining other Asian bourses in faltering as a rally that had been driven by expectations of a second bailout package for Greece ran out of steam, with financial shares among the biggest losers, down 1.1 percent.

Fubon Financial Holding slipped 0.73 percent. The company denied a local newspaper report that it has offered to pay T$15 per share for a stake in Ta Chong from the Carlyle Group.

Ta Chong ended up 5.83 percent, off a 7-percent limit up high in the session.

The main TAIEX index fell 33.32 points to 7,921.50, after opening flat.

Electronics shares lost 0.49 percent, with Hon Hai off 2.91 percent. HTC Corp however gained 1.72 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.017 to trade at T$29.571.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$44.13 billion this month.

