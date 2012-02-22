TAIPEI, Feb 22 Taiwan stocks opened down
0.17 percent on Wednesday, dragged by LCD makers, with
Chimei Innolux Corp tumbling 5.6 percent after a
report that it has about T$50-60 billion ($1.69-2.03 billion)
in debt in China, raising concern over its repayment ability in
Taiwan.
The main TAIEX index started down 13.12 points at
7,908.38, after closing down 0.42 percent.
The optoelectronics sub-index shed 0.67 percent, while
electronics shares were down 0.15 percent. Touch panel
TPK Holding Co Ltd lost 3.05 percent after reports
that it would post a worse-than-forecast net profit for the
fourth quarter.
Financial shares edged down 0.28 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.020 to trade at
T$29.588.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total buying to T$43.31 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)