TAIPEI, Feb 22 Taiwan stocks closed 1.01 percent higher to end above 8,000 points on Wednesday, lifted by HTC Corp and computer makers such as Asustek ahead of earnings announcement on Friday.

LCD makers reversed course from early losses and were the second top gainers, with Chimei Innolux trimming losses to 1.97 percent from an earlier 6.6 percent.

It had fallen after a media report of large debts in China, but it said in statement that it had increased short-term financing since the beginning of last year to support its China business.

The main TAIEX index rose 80.18 points at 8,001.68, after closing down 0.42 percent.

Electronics shares were up 1.23 percent, with HTC and Asustek up 5.6 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

Financial shares climbed 1.04 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.006 to trade at T$29.562.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading T$822 million.

